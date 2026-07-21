Beijing says its policy and position on developing relations with UK is 'consistent'

China seeks enhanced cooperation with UK under new premier, ‘proper handling of differences’ Beijing says its policy and position on developing relations with UK is 'consistent'

China said Tuesday it looks to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the UK under newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"China looks to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the UK based on mutual respect and properly handling differences, and together ensure that bilateral ties will move in the right direction," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

China’s policy and position on developing relations with the UK is "consistent" as both China and the UK are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies, he added.

"To develop a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership serves the fundamental interests of two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to world peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has already sent a congratulatory message to Burnham on taking office, he added.