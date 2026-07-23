The price Iran is paying will get higher ‘until they come to their senses,’ says US secretary of state, adding that Tehran ‘not ready to make a deal’

Rubio says Houthis should ‘stay out of’ Iran conflict, claims they got ‘suckered into’ war by Tehran The price Iran is paying will get higher ‘until they come to their senses,’ says US secretary of state, adding that Tehran ‘not ready to make a deal’

US Secretary of State Rubio said Thursday that Houthis should “stay out of” the Iran conflict, claiming that they were “suckered into” the war in the Middle East by Tehran.

“I hope that they'll stop. They shouldn't really do that. They got suckered into this by the Iranians,” Rubio told reporters in the Philippines.

“You know, the Houthis largely were smart and stayed out of all this throughout the conflict, but they now apparently have gotten themselves suckered into this, going after Saudi Arabia and their ships,” Rubio said.

He expressed his hopes for the situation to de-escalate, saying that the Houthis “should stay out of it, and they should stop. We'll see what happens there. Obviously, it's not a positive development. We'll see what happens.”



The top US diplomat claimed that every time Iranians make a deal, “the people that are in charge there, they either break it or they want to change it,” saying that Tehran is “not ready to make a deal.”

Saying that “Iran is begging” to hold talks with the US and make a deal, Rubio noted that “the problem is, every time these people do a deal, they either break it or after they make it, they want to change the deal.”

“They're probably not ready to do a deal yet, but they will be soon because the price they're paying is very high,” Rubio said, adding that US President Donald Trump’s policy “is a head for an eye.”

“The price will continue to get higher every single night until they come to their senses. Right now, apparently, they haven't come to their senses,” Rubio said, adding that Tehran is already “paying a very heavy price.”

