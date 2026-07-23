Pakistani premier backs Saudi Arabia in call with crown prince amid Houthi attacks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's "complete" solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid attacks by the Houthis on the kingdom's oil tankers in the Red Sea.

In a telephone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Pakistani leader condemned the attacks "in the strongest possible" terms, dubbing them "unacceptable."

Yemen's Houthi group said early Thursday that it had carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

"Such actions are unacceptable, violate international law, threaten freedom of navigation, and undermine regional peace and security," Sharif said in a post on US social media platform X.

He reaffirmed Islamabad's solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying the "entire" Pakistan stands "firmly and resolutely" with Riyadh at this critical time.

Sharif and Salman agreed to continue working "very closely" to maintain regional peace, security, stability and the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce through the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region.

Pakistan on Wednesday warned that it reserves the right to take all necessary measures, including the use of force, to protect its maritime assets and interests in the Red Sea.

The warning was issued days after Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, saying the measure took immediate effect and was in response to what the group described as a Saudi blockade.