Türkiye’s exports to ASEAN’s 11 member states reached $2.8B last year, led by Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

Türkiye’s ASEAN dialogue partnership set to unlock Southeast Asian trade opportunities Türkiye’s exports to ASEAN’s 11 member states reached $2.8B last year, led by Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

Türkiye is expected to expand cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in trade, economic relations, the defense industry and energy after becoming a Dialogue Partner of the regional bloc.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, Türkiye was granted Dialogue Partner status at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The move, considered politically and diplomatically significant, is expected to mark a new chapter in Türkiye’s relations with the region, which has a population of nearly 700 million and an economy worth more than $4 trillion.

ASEAN comprises 11 member states: Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Türkiye’s exports to ASEAN member states increased 17.1% from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $2.8 billion in 2025. Exports to the bloc totaled $1.2 billion in the first five months of this year.

Imports from ASEAN countries rose 50.7% during the same period, increasing from $8.8 billion to $13.3 billion. Imports reached approximately $6 billion in the January-May period of this year.

As a result, Türkiye’s total trade volume with the region reached $16.1 billion in 2025.

Precious stones top exports

An analysis of Türkiye’s exports to ASEAN by product category showed that “precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, pearls, imitation jewelry and coins” ranked first last year, with exports totaling $419.4 million.

The category was followed by “mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation” at $412.9 million, and “boilers, machinery, mechanical appliances and equipment” at $268 million.

Singapore tops export destinations

Among ASEAN member states, Singapore was Türkiye’s largest export destination last year, with shipments totaling $709.5 million.

Singapore was followed by Malaysia and Indonesia, both of which were visited by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his Asia tour last year.

During Erdogan’s visits, the sides discussed cooperation in a wide range of areas, including energy and the defense industry.

Türkiye’s exports to Malaysia reached $629.2 million, while exports to Indonesia totaled $481.2 million in 2025. Türkiye’s direct investment in ASEAN member states also increased significantly, rising from $106.5 million in 2023 to $410.4 million in 2024.



