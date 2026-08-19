Video goes viral as Ubud gym owner refuses service, cites alleged Israeli military background and disrespect toward local staff

Popular Indonesian gym kicks out 3 Israelis over military ties amid Gaza genocide Video goes viral as Ubud gym owner refuses service, cites alleged Israeli military background and disrespect toward local staff

A fitness center owner on the Indonesian resort island of Bali refused service to and expelled three Israeli tourists from his facility over their alleged ties to the Israeli military, according to a video posted on social media, local media reported.

The incident appears to have occurred this week at Ayenda Gym in the Ubud district of Gianyar Regency, where video footage showed the gym's owner, identified as 32-year-old Samir, ordering the men to leave the premises, news outlet Hey Bali reported.



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"Are you serving in the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces)? ... So I won’t discuss it. ... You guys are not even allowed to be in this country. And be grateful, because I’m not involving the police," Samir is heard saying in the viral footage.

Samir added that the Israelis enter Indonesia with a different passport.

In a follow-up video clarifying the exchange, the gym owner said the dispute began when one of the tourists acted rudely toward local staff members before confirming their nationality and military background.

"I said it was about Israelis and the IDF, not about religion. But they keep framing it as a religious issue," Samir said.

He reiterated that his facility maintains a strict policy against serving anyone who disrespects local employees or has served in the Israeli armed forces.

The incident comes against the backdrop of growing international backlash and boycotts targeting Israeli armed forces personnel amid Israel's ongoing genocide in the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.

Bali, Indonesia's primary tourism and cultural hub, hosts millions of international tourists and a large expatriate community each year, particularly in wellness destinations like Ubud.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, maintains no formal diplomatic or political relations with Israel, and Israeli passport holders face stringent entry restrictions.

Jakarta has consistently maintained a strong pro-Palestinian foreign policy, repeatedly demanding an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Local law enforcement officials have stated they are examining the incident.

While Bali is renowned for its hospitality, local authorities and business operators have recently tightened scrutiny over tourist conduct and respect for local customs and workers.