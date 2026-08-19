Ben-Gvir’s 'inhumane’ appeals ‘unacceptable,’ EU foreign ministers will soon discuss sanctions against extremist Israeli politicians, spokesperson says

Germany’s Merz ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli minister’s call for daily killings in Gaza Ben-Gvir’s 'inhumane’ appeals ‘unacceptable,’ EU foreign ministers will soon discuss sanctions against extremist Israeli politicians, spokesperson says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his recent call to kill “30 to 40” people in Gaza every night.

“The chancellor strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir’s inhumane appeals, which violate international law. They are unacceptable,” deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille told a press conference in Berlin.

Hille said EU heads of state and government agreed at their June summit to prepare sanctions against extremist politicians who advocate violations of human dignity and international law.

“The European Union foreign ministers will address this issue in the coming days at their informal Gymnich meeting. The European Union’s High Representative Kaja Kallas will submit proposals on this matter,” he added.

Ben-Gvir recently called for stepped-up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and for Israel to kill “30 to 40” Palestinians a day, while also renewing calls to resettle Israelis in the Palestinian enclave at the expense of the indigenous population.