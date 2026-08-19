Export growth in gateway markets like Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa could be leveraged to turn direct sales into local joint investments, says sector representative

Turkish exports to Africa exceed $13B amid infrastructure, diplomatic efforts Export growth in gateway markets like Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa could be leveraged to turn direct sales into local joint investments, says sector representative

Türkiye’s exports to Africa reached $13.3 billion in the first seven months of the year, led by expanding logistics networks and construction projects.

The export volume jumped 12.6% compared with the same period last year, while Turkish exports to Africa rose 16.3% in July, reaching $2.3 billion.

Osman Aksoy, coordinator and chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s (DEIK) Türkiye-Africa Business Council, told Anadolu that the export performance to the continent has been “the most concrete proof of the solid foundation of the multidimensional economic ties between Türkiye and Africa.”

Turkish exports to Egypt surged 49.3% to $426.2 million in July and 26.1% to $2.3 billion in January-July.

Exports to South Africa climbed 8.3% in July to $66.9 million and 31.3% over the seven-month period to $479 million.



At the same time, exports to Nigeria increased 7.5% last month to $60.2 million and 52.1% to $453.2 million in January-July.



Meanwhile, Türkiye’s exports to Libya surged 22.4% to $289 million in July and 2.3% over the seven-month period to $1.59 billion.

Exports to Tunisia rose 0.3% to $101 million and 9.9% in January-July to over $720 million.

At the same time, exports to Niger surged 80.5% in July to $255 million and 8% over the seven-month period, surpassing $302 million.

Exports to Morocco and Algeria, two of Türkiye’s key export markets on the continent, fell 24.8% to $277.5 million and declined 5.8% to $142.5 million in July, respectively.



Exports to Morocco jumped 11.7% to $2.43 billion while falling 18.8% to $1.09 billion in Algeria during the seven-month period.



“The momentum in the African market is the result of the commercial diplomacy we pursued for many years based on a win-win approach,” Aksoy said.

“Turkish Airlines’ flights to over 60 destinations across the continent and the diversification of maritime container routes boosted our export deliveries, while the massive contracting sector projects we have undertaken on the continent with roads, ports, public housing, and airports, contributed to the export performance,” he noted.

Aksoy stated that Türkiye’s machinery and equipment, electrical and electronics, automotive, chemicals, iron and steel, textiles, food, and construction materials sectors played prominent roles in this success.

He suggested developing local production, joint investments, strong distributor networks, and flexible financing models to take advantage of the surging exports to Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria, the continent’s largest markets, especially through opportunities via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The positive diplomatic climate between Türkiye and Egypt, and the existing Free Trade Agreement, are advantages, but selling goods isn’t enough for sustainable success,” he said, urging increased investments through the Turkish Organized Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal region and efforts to reach previously untapped areas of the continent via joint production through Egypt’s Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) advantages.

“We can establish a lasting presence in South Africa in high-value-added industrial equipment, electronics, and renewable energy solutions, while Nigeria offers immense potential with its population but struggles with currency fluctuations, so we must focus on local currency trade, bartering, and the direct supply of industrial and food-processing machinery to ensure sustainable growth,” he added.

Aksoy stated that Turkish firms could focus on a sector- and project-focused approach specially tailored to each country’s dynamics.

“Libya’s energy, infrastructure, construction, electricity, healthcare, agriculture, and food industries, Tunisia’s textiles, automotive supply industry, machinery, chemicals, and technology, and Niger and the Sahel region’s energy, agriculture, food security, irrigation, mining, and infrastructure sectors present massive potential,” he said.

