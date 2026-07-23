‘A negative scenario could have critical consequences for international energy and food security,’ says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russia says it advocates for resolution of Mideast disagreements through political, diplomatic means ‘A negative scenario could have critical consequences for international energy and food security,’ says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russia said on Thursday that it advocates for a resolution of existing disagreements in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow regrets to note tensions in the Gulf are escalating and that while warring parties continue to exchange attacks in the region, the risk of disruption in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Red Sea has increased.

“This evolving situation creates additional complications for regional mediation efforts aimed at restoring the negotiation process based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed between the US and Iran on June 17,” Zakharova said in a ministry statement.

She stated that Russia calls on all parties to demonstrate a “responsible approach and restraint, and to refrain from actions that could provoke an expansion of the armed conflict and further deterioration of the military and political situation in the Middle East.”

Zakharova further said that a negative scenario could have “critical” consequences for international energy and food security.

She went on to say that Russia consistently advocates for “resolving existing disagreements in this strategically important region of the world through political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of all regional states.”

Zakharova added that Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance in achieving this goal.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US and Iran exchanging strikes.

Russia has maintained close ties with Iran amid the escalating tensions, while also presenting itself as a potential mediator and urging restraint by all sides.