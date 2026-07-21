Chinese top diplomat urges EU to refrain from politicizing economic, trade issues

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged the European Union against politicizing economic and trade issues.

Wang's remarks came during a meeting with a cross-party delegation of the European Parliament, headed by David McAllister, chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Wang noted that this was the first visit to China by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He expressed hope that the delegation would gain a "true, multifaceted" understanding of China and encourage the EU to adopt a "rational and objective" policy toward Beijing, contributing to the long-term development of China-EU relations.

He said China and the EU share deeply intertwined interests and similar positions on issues including multilateralism, support for the UN and free trade.

Wang urged both sides to refrain from politicizing economic and trade issues and "overstretching" the concept of security, while promoting balanced China-EU trade and greater cooperation on global affairs from a long-term perspective.

China is willing to "strengthen coordination and cooperation with the EU in global affairs, promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as inclusive economic globalization, and make positive contributions to world peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.

The EU delegation said the bloc was willing to strengthen exchanges, dialogue and cooperation with Beijing, particularly on green development and climate change.

The two sides also discussed the trade imbalance, the Russia-Ukraine war, human rights and artificial intelligence.