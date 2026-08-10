Ukrainian president says conversation aimed to strengthen ties with partners in Middle East

Zelenskyy discusses drone cooperation, security with Saudi crown prince Ukrainian president says conversation aimed to strengthen ties with partners in Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Monday security cooperation and implementation of a bilateral drone deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the phone conversation was aimed to strengthen ties with partners in the Middle East.

“Today we had a very substantive conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud,” he said in a statement on Telegram, adding that there are areas in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can “strengthen each other’s capabilities.”

The two sides discussed steps to be taken in the near future under the “Drone Deal” between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, he added.

Zelenskyy said the two countries also coordinated contacts and positions on food security, which he described as a “global need.”

In a separate statement, Zelenskyy said decisions on personnel changes in the military leadership had been taken at a meeting with the new Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, who he met earlier in the day.

“We discussed personnel proposals. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, in cooperation with Ihor Skybiuk and Yevhen Khmara, proposed a vision for the changes. Some decisions have already been prepared, and there will be more decisions,” he said.

Zelenskyy said the meeting also focused on the situation on the battlefield and measures to reinforce key areas, particularly in Donetsk region.

He said the government reviewed the implementation of its plan for long-range strikes against Russia, and discussed “mid-strikes.”