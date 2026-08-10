Syrian president, UN refugee chief discuss early recovery projects, safe return of refugees President Ahmad al-Sharaa meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih at People’s Palace in Damascus

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih on Monday discussed ways to support the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.

Sharaa met with Salih and his accompanying delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus, with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attending, according to a presidency statement.

The meeting addressed “ways to strengthen cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” the statement said.

The two sides also discussed “supporting efforts related to the voluntary and safe return of refugees, as well as livelihood and early recovery projects,” it added.

In January 2025, Sharaa said he expected most Syrians living abroad to return to the country within two years, putting their number at around 15 million following a brutal war launched by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad during the country’s revolution between 2011 and 2024.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January 2025.