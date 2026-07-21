Ilham Aliyev says Germany is increasing its influence in South Caucasus and its relations with neighboring Azerbaijan will contribute to ‘cooperation, peace, tranquility’ in region

Azerbaijan says oil, gas supplied to Armenia contribute to Yerevan’s energy security Ilham Aliyev says Germany is increasing its influence in South Caucasus and its relations with neighboring Azerbaijan will contribute to ‘cooperation, peace, tranquility’ in region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that oil and gas supplied from his country to neighboring Armenia help contribute to its energy security.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Aliyev said Germany, as a “leading” country in the EU, is increasing its influence in the South Caucasus and that relations between their countries will contribute not only bilaterally, but also to “cooperation, peace and tranquility” in the region.

“Oil and gas products supplied from Azerbaijan to Armenia are a very important contribution to Armenia’s energy security,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev said cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany has great importance in terms of connectivity and transit opportunities due to the “great success” of German companies in this context.

He said Azerbaijan is improving its transport infrastructure and has been serving as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe since becoming a full member of the Central Asia consultative format last year. “And this role will grow,” he added.

He also said “concrete” proposals have been put forward to expand the operations of German companies in Azerbaijan, which he said number over 200, and that energy cooperation with Germany will cover a broad range of areas.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan currently supplies ten EU member states with natural gas, which he called a “significant contribution to energy security.”

"Considering that Azerbaijan also exports its oil to Germany and is determined to deliver its green energy to Europe in the future, cooperation in the energy sector will be very wide-ranging," he said.

On agreements signed during his meeting with Merz, Aliyev said he hopes the documents their countries signed today will elevate relations to a new level.

He also touched on ties with the EU, saying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa's recent visits to Azerbaijan hold significant political importance and will further bolster ties between Baku and Brussels.

Aliyev arrived in Berlin on an official visit late Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, he held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then with Merz, after which both countries signed a joint declaration on a strategic agenda for bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Both countries also inked a joint declaration on the establishment and operation of an Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council.