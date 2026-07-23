Iraqi premier Al-Zaidi arrives in Iran on 1st official visit since taking office in May Iraqi leader to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on bilateral ties, regional developments, security cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi arrived in Iran on Thursday on his 1st official visit since taking office, leading a high-level ministerial delegation, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Al-Zaidi said the visit would include meetings with senior Iranian officials to discuss issues of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“Today, we are heading to Tehran on an official visit. We will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional developments and ongoing efforts to consolidate security and stability across the region,” he said in a post on the US social media company X.

“Iraq and Iran are bound by historic and civilizational ties, shared borders and common interests,” Al-Zaidi said.

He stressed the need to continue working in a spirit of “dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect” to promote sustainable development and prosperity for both peoples and support security and stability at the regional and international levels.



Al-Zaidi took office as Iraq’s prime minister in May after parliament approved his government

