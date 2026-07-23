Military says fourth missile landed in uninhabited area, no casualties or damage reported

Jordan says it intercepted 3 Iranian missiles, 6 drones in past 24 hours Military says fourth missile landed in uninhabited area, no casualties or damage reported

Jordan’s air force intercepted three Iranian missiles and six drones targeting the kingdom over the past 24 hours, while a fourth missile landed in an uninhabited area, the state-run Petra news agency reported Thursday, citing a military source.

The military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said air defenses intercepted and downed three missiles Thursday morning.

The fourth missile landed in a remote, uninhabited area, the source added.

Six Iranian drones were also intercepted and downed Wednesday evening, the military said, adding that the incidents caused no casualties or material damage.

Teams from the Royal Engineers Corps were dispatched to the sites where the missile and debris landed and secured the areas in accordance with established technical and security procedures.

The source said the armed forces continued to monitor Jordanian airspace and maintained “the highest level of operational readiness” to respond to any threat to the kingdom’s security or the safety of its citizens in line with applicable rules of engagement.

The military urged residents to avoid sites where missiles, drones or debris had fallen, report any such objects immediately and rely on official sources for information.

It also warned against circulating rumors and unverified reports.