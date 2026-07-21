Russian Defense Ministry says long-range bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters during 4-hour mission

Russian Tu-22M3 bombers carry out scheduled flight over neutral Baltic Sea waters Russian Defense Ministry says long-range bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters during 4-hour mission

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

In a statement, the ministry said the flight lasted more than four hours and that the bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

It added that fighter jets from foreign countries accompanied the bombers during certain stages of the route.

The ministry said Russian long-range aviation aircraft regularly conduct flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as the Baltic seas.

It added that all flights by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are conducted in strict accordance with international rules governing the use of airspace.