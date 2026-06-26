China’s Xi proposes security partnership with Cambodia President Xi Jinping hosts visiting Cambodian Senate head Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday proposed a security partnership with Cambodia, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Cambodian Senate head Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing.

“China is willing to establish a security partnership with Cambodia, and work with Cambodia to make sustained efforts to root out the chronic problem of telecom fraud,” Xi told Hun.

Hun arrived on an official three-day visit to China on Thursday.

On Thursday, he met with Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.

His visit came after Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi's visit to Cambodia in April this year where the two countries' foreign and defense ministers held their first meeting under a strategic dialogue mechanism in Phnom Penh.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $17.8 billion.

