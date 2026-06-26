No immediate reports of casualties or damage

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippine island No immediate reports of casualties or damage

A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Friday.

The earthquake struck near Sarangani, Davao Occidental, at a depth of 52.4 kilometers (32.5 miles) at 7.34 pm local time (1134GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

On June 8, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province of Mindanao, triggering widespread destruction in residential areas and public infrastructure.

It killed at least 78 people and affected around 1.5 million people.

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.