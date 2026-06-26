Kazakh Energy Minister Akkenzhenov says government 'forced' to reduce crude production at Karachaganak field from 34,000 to 25,000 tons per day as of Friday

Kazakhstan cuts production at oil and gas field after Ukraine attack on Russian plant Kazakh Energy Minister Akkenzhenov says government 'forced' to reduce crude production at Karachaganak field from 34,000 to 25,000 tons per day as of Friday

Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Friday that his country has cut production at the Karachaganak oil and gas field after Ukraine launched attacks on a nearby Russian plant earlier this week.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a joint session of the Kazakh parliament, Akkenzhenov said the government was “forced” to reduce crude production at the Karachaganak field from 34,000 to 25,000 tons per day as of Friday.

“This reduction amounts to 9,000 tons. Naturally, our gas intake has now been reduced,” Akkenzhenov was quoted as saying by the Kazinform news agency, but he added that gas supplies throughout Kazakhstan have not been disrupted.

Akkenzhenov’s remarks came just two days after Ukraine claimed it hit a gas processing plant in Russia’s Orenburg region, which receives gas from the Karachaganak field across the border.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Wednesday that the attack on the facility, situated more than 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the front line, resulted in a fire.

Earlier that day, Orenburg Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said his region was targeted by a “massive” Ukrainian drone attack, claiming several drones were shot down over an unspecified industrial enterprise in the region’s administrative center. He did not specify the facility.

On Thursday, Kazakh Energy Ministry spokesperson Asel Serikpaeva said the incident had no impact on the stability of gas supplies to domestic consumers.

The Orenburg plant was hit in another Ukrainian drone strike in October last year.