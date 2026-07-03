Deceased pilot identified only by surname Liu, 66-year-old Beijing resident, with Chinese authorities saying his diary contained repeated references to 'ending his life'

China finds pilot responsible for last week's aircraft crash into Beijing skyscraper Deceased pilot identified only by surname Liu, 66-year-old Beijing resident, with Chinese authorities saying his diary contained repeated references to 'ending his life'

Chinese authorities said Thursday that a light aircraft crash into Beijing's tallest skyscraper last week was caused by the pilot's "personal reasons," saying his diary contained repeated references to "ending his life."

The pilot, identified only by his surname Liu, was a 66-year-old Beijing resident who worked as a freelancer, the Chaoyang District government said in a statement published on WeChat.

He was divorced and lived alone.

The incident occurred on June 26, when the light sport aircraft struck the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, the tallest skyscraper in Beijing.

A total of 13 people were injured. All received medical treatment and were in stable condition, while one person has since been discharged from the hospital, the statement said.

The pilot was killed in the crash.

Investigators identified the aircraft as a domestically produced Sunward SA60L Aurora, a two-seat light sport aircraft.

Liu obtained his sport pilot's license in 2021 and his private pilot's license in 2024, according to the statement.

He took off from a general aviation airport in Beijing's Pinggu District on June 26 and completed both supervised and solo flights.

During the flight, he "deviated from the designated area" and lost contact with the airport before crashing into the high-rise building, dying at the scene, the statement said.

Authorities said the pilot suffered from chronic insomnia and anxiety, adding that his diary repeatedly contained references to "ending his life."

The investigation concluded that the crash was "an incident of endangering public safety caused by personal reasons," according to the statement.