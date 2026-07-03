'Together, we should build relations between our countries that will be regarded as an example for other states in this region,' Alexander Lukashenko says

Belarusian president stresses need to launch ‘new stage’ in ties with Myanmar 'Together, we should build relations between our countries that will be regarded as an example for other states in this region,' Alexander Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday called for launching a "new stage" in the development of his country’s relations with Myanmar during talks with his counterpart, Min Aung Hlaing.

“The distinctive feature of the current relationship between Myanmar and Belarus, as I see it, is that we should launch a new stage in its development,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying in a statement by the Belarusian presidency during talks in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw.

Lukashenko said the well-being of their peoples would be the cornerstone of bilateral ties, adding that the two countries should build relations that would be regarded as “an example for other states in this region.”

“We are not joining forces against anyone. We are strengthening our friendship and developing our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” Lukashenko said.

He said the agenda for the talks encompassed an array of issues, including the implementation of previously reached agreements, and that both parties needed to "move faster" in this regard.

“You can see what is happening in the world. It is developing rapidly and often unpredictably. We see such developments as well. We must respond to this unpredictability with active actions,” Lukashenko added.

Min Aung Hlaing, for his part, said it was vital to expand relations beyond the leadership level to include their parliaments and citizens, according to the statement.

The Belarusian president arrived in Myanmar earlier Thursday following visits to China and Indonesia, respectively, since June 28.