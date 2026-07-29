Proposed legislation seeks to strengthen protection for victims of online abuse

China unveils draft law to combat cyberbullying Proposed legislation seeks to strengthen protection for victims of online abuse

China on Wednesday released a draft law to combat cyberbullying and strengthen protection for victims of online abuse.

The 60-article draft will remain open for public comment until Aug. 28, according to state-run China Daily.

Chinese authorities said the proposed legislation aims to prevent, deter and punish cyberbullying.

The draft defines cyberbullying as concentrated or sustained online acts that infringe on individuals' lawful rights, including their reputation, honor, privacy, portrait rights and personal information.

It covers acts such as the mass dissemination of insults, rumors, hate speech, "divisive content," threats and discriminatory remarks, as well as the unlawful disclosure of personal information and persistent online intimidation and harassment.

The draft calls for a coordinated response by authorities and requires internet platforms to establish mechanisms for user registration, account management, privacy protection, content moderation, early warning and monitoring, incident response and complaint handling.

It adopts a tiered response based on the type of offense, the number of participants, the scope of its impact and the severity of the harm caused.

The proposal also prohibits any organization or individual from providing technical support, including internet access, server hosting, data storage and communications transmission, or services such as traffic, funding, advertising and payment if they know cyberbullying activities are being carried out.

It also prohibits the sale or provision of personal information, as well as the sale, rental or lending of phone cards, internet of things cards and online accounts under the same circumstances.