'We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them,' president says about Iran

Trump vows 'very hard' response after drone strike on US-owned LNG tanker in Egypt 'We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them,' president says about Iran

President Donald Trump vowed a "very hard" response Wednesday after a drone struck a US-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker in Egypt.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House whether there was any indication Iran was behind the attack.

"Well, I can give you a report. I've been briefed. It's a little more of the same, but it's going to be straightening out," he said.

A drone struck the Energos Winter gas tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta on Wednesday, raising concerns that the Middle East war could be spreading to critical maritime infrastructure.

Trump said the US will hit Iran "very hard."

"We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming," he added.