3 police officers, 44 militants killed in clashes, operation in Pakistan Forces clash with militants, carried out operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan provinces

At least three police officers and 44 militants were killed in separate clashes and intelligence-based operations across Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan in the last 24 hours.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the officers, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed after militants attacked a police checkpoint in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Wednesday.

He said security forces killed eight militants during the clash and repelled the attack.

A total of 18 police personnel were also injured in the fighting, according to police.

Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said earlier that 24 militants were killed during multiple operations in the Khyber district near the Afghan border. Eight others were killed in separate operations in the Nushki district of Balochistan.

ISPR said security forces recovered and destroyed weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices during the operations, and that follow-up clearance operations were continuing to locate remaining militants.

Police said separately that four suspected militants were killed during an ongoing operation in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities said security forces were continuing search operations in the area.

Swat, one of Pakistan's most popular tourist destinations, was once a stronghold of militant groups before a major military operation in 2009 restored government control of the valley.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent years, which it said are linked to the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Kabul has denied the accusations.