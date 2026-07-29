South Korea's Defense Ministry on Wednesday released a draft bill to establish the legal framework for building nuclear-powered submarines, as Seoul advances the project in cooperation with the US, Yonhap News reported.

The proposed legislation supports the Jang Bogo N program to build at least three conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines by the mid-2030s. The submarines would use high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) as fuel.

The draft explicitly states that the program is not intended to develop, manufacture or possess nuclear weapons and reaffirms South Korea's commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on nuclear safeguards.

The bill also includes provisions on public safety, environmental protection and nuclear safety standards, while proposing exemptions from some defense procurement procedures to speed up development.

The ministry said it will collect public feedback until Sept. 7 before submitting the legislation to the National Assembly.

South Korea obtained the green light from the US for its push to build nuclear-powered submarines following summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in October last year.