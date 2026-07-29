Group’s decision follows creation of Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which sparked debate over regional classification

BTS to sit out 2027 Grammy Awards submissions Group’s decision follows creation of Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which sparked debate over regional classification

South Korean music group BTS announced Wednesday that it will not submit any music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards.

All seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook - shared identical statements through their individual Instagram accounts.

“We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year,” the group said.

“We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language,” the members added, thanking their fans, known collectively as ARMY, for their continued support.

The group did not explicitly explain its decision or name any Grammy category in the statement.

However, the announcement came more than a month after the Recording Academy introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance among five new categories for the 2027 awards.

The Recording Academy said the category would recognize contemporary pop music originating from or widely recognized in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, featuring meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

While intended to recognize the global growth and influence of Asian pop, the new category has drawn criticism from some fans who argue that it could separate Asian performers from the Grammys’ main categories.

BTS has received five Grammy nominations during its career but has yet to win an award.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2027.