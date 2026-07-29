European governing body accuses FIFA of using football to 'enrich themselves and their friends' after $40M funding offer

UEFA doubles down as Infantino sets World Cup sale deadline European governing body accuses FIFA of using football to 'enrich themselves and their friends' after $40M funding offer

UEFA intensified its opposition to FIFA’s proposed World Cup commercial venture on Wednesday after President Gianni Infantino reportedly gave national associations until Sept. 19 to support the plan or lose access to a one-off payment.

“Today we have learned of FIFA’s deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan,” UEFA said in a statement.

European football’s governing body said discussions with stakeholders had revealed “significant and growing opposition” to the proposal.

“FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends,” it said. “It’s time to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans.”

Infantino has reportedly offered each of FIFA’s 211 member associations access to as much as $40 million if the proposed commercial venture moves forward.

In a letter to the associations, he described the offer as a “singular and unique funding opportunity,” with funds potentially becoming available from Jan. 1, 2027.

The package comprises $20 million in regular FIFA Forward development funding for the 2027-2030 cycle and an additional one-off payment of up to $20 million through a new FIFA Fast Forward Programme.

The plan requires support from more than half of FIFA’s members and approval from the FIFA Council.

“Should neither condition be satisfied, FIFA will continue as planned with the Forward Programme 4.0,” Infantino wrote, saying each association would then receive approximately $10 million during the next cycle.

The funding would come through FIFA Forward Enterprise, a proposed subsidiary that would combine FIFA’s broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing rights with the operational delivery of its tournaments.

FIFA plans to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the company, based on an initial valuation of approximately $20 billion.

The governing body said it would retain sole control of the subsidiary and exclusive authority over competitions, the international match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions.