Health Ministry says 23 others wounded as Israeli ceasefire violations continue across enclave

Gaza death toll tops 73,400 as Israeli attacks kill 7 more Palestinians in past 24 hours Health Ministry says 23 others wounded as Israeli ceasefire violations continue across enclave

Another seven Palestinians were killed and 23 others wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023 to 73,407, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals in Gaza received seven bodies and 23 injured people over the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the casualties, as the Israeli army continued to violate the October 2025 ceasefire through shelling and gunfire across different parts of the territory.

A number of victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews still unable to reach them, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, 1,273 Palestinians have been killed and 4,223 others injured in Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

The ministry said the overall death toll from Israel’s genocide has reached 73,407, with 174,335 others wounded.

Beyond the casualties, the Israeli campaign has caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.