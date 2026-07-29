Upgraded airport would become ‘one of the largest airports anywhere in the world,’ says US president

Trump unveils major renovation plan for Washington Dulles International Airport Upgraded airport would become ‘one of the largest airports anywhere in the world,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a sweeping renovation and reconstruction plan for Washington Dulles International Airport, calling the project long overdue and pledging to transform the airport into one of the world’s best.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described Dulles as the main international gateway serving the US capital but criticized its current condition.

"It's considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world," Trump said. "We're going to make it maybe the best with some hard work and some good thought process."

Trump said the project would include replacing the airport’s aging C and D concourses while preserving its iconic main terminal, which he described as an "architectural landmark."

The president said the renovation was part of a broader effort to modernize US aviation infrastructure.

"It's time to ensure that the United States has the greatest airports anywhere in the world, and we're starting right here with the capital city," Trump said.

He added that the upgraded airport would become "one of the largest airports anywhere in the world."