‘We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process,’ says Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF criticizes FIFA plan to sell World Cup to private investors ‘We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process,’ says Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) on Wednesday criticized a reported plan by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to sell the World Cup to private investors.

CONCACAF said in a statement that it learned of the issue through media reports.

“We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process,” the confederation said.

It said many people in the region and across the football community were disappointed that such a plan had been prepared and made public without “any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders.”

“As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport,” the statement said.

“Every decision we make should be guided by the principles of good governance, sound processes and long-term stewardship.”

CONCACAF said it operates within that framework and trusts that “all within the FIFA family will act in the same manner.”