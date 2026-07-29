Chancellor Merz has ordered 8 major personnel changes across government, party and parliamentary group over past week and half

Germany’s CDU/CSU parliamentary group elects new leader Chancellor Merz has ordered 8 major personnel changes across government, party and parliamentary group over past week and half

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) parliamentary group in the Bundestag elected Thorsten Frei as its new chairman Wednesday.

The former head of the Chancellery succeeds Jens Spahn, who stepped down about a week and a half ago.

CDU and CSU lawmakers voted for Frei during a special session. He was elected with 170 of 185 votes.

Meanwhile, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier formally appointed three new ministers at noon as the cabinet reshuffle was finalized.

Former Health Minister Nina Warken replaced Frei as head of the Chancellery.

Carsten Linnemann, who previously served as CDU secretary-general, took over the Health Ministry.

Steffen Bilger, previously the first parliamentary secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, replaced Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder, who was dismissed by Merz.

In total, Merz has ordered eight personnel changes across the government, the party and the parliamentary group since Spahn’s resignation.

Three parliamentary state secretaries are also being replaced, while former CDU Treasurer Franziska Hoppermann was unanimously elected as the party’s new secretary-general Monday.