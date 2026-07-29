2 Paris Seine swimming sites close after river pollution

Two public swimming sites on the River Seine in Paris were closed Wednesday after fuel oil pollution reached the waterway, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

Officials said the pollution originated in the southeastern suburb of Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, where fuel oil was reportedly discharged into the sewer system before reaching the Seine.

The closures affect the sites near Pont Marie and Quai de Bercy.

"The residues are moving slowly along the Seine," said the municipality, and traces of pollution had been detected since Sunday, while the largest concentration reached the swimming sites Wednesday.

Authorities said the sites could reopen within hours or days, depending on the water quality, but no timetable has been confirmed.

The Paris municipality described the incident as "serious" and said it would file a legal complaint for environmental damage.

Reportedly, around 3,000 liters (792 gallons) of fuel oil were illegally discharged into a street drain in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses last week.

The pollution had already forced the closure of a swimming site in nearby Maisons-Alfort.