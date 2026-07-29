Italy, Saudi Arabia demand preserving Gaza ceasefire, reject West Bank annexation

Italy and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday demanded preserving the Gaza ceasefire, ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid and rejecting any form of annexation of the occupied West Bank, following talks between their foreign ministers in Rome.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met on the sidelines of a gathering of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, where they reviewed regional developments and reaffirmed their countries' strategic partnership.

The ministers welcomed the outcome of the alliance's meetings and reiterated their support for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, in a joint declaration.

They stressed the need to preserve the ceasefire, demilitarize the territory, guarantee the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and support reform efforts by the Palestinian Authority.

The ministers also condemned escalating settler violence in the West Bank and reiterated their opposition to "any form of annexation, whether partial, total or de facto" as well as the forced displacement of Palestinians.

On regional security, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Gulf of Aden and other international sea lanes, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also acknowledged the role of the EU naval mission EUNAVFOR Aspides, particularly Italy's contribution, in protecting commercial shipping.

Discussing Yemen, the ministers urged all parties to engage in a political process toward a comprehensive settlement, condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed support for humanitarian and development assistance to the Yemeni people.

The declaration also underlined the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, opposed unilateral measures that could restrict maritime transit and reaffirmed support for the Rome Coalition on Fertilizer Access and Food Security in Hormuz.

The ministers agreed to maintain close coordination in support of regional peace, stability and the advancement of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.