Strike levels residential building in Shati refugee camp after evacuation warning, causes widespread damage to nearby homes

7 Palestinians injured as Israeli jets strike residential building in Gaza refugee camp Strike levels residential building in Shati refugee camp after evacuation warning, causes widespread damage to nearby homes

Seven Palestinians were injured after Israeli warplanes struck a residential building in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City on Wednesday evening, medical and local sources said.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in force in the Palestinian enclave since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said seven people sustained injuries of varying severity in the strike.

According to an Anadolu correspondent and eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on a multi-story residential building in the southern part of Shati camp after residents received an evacuation warning.

Local sources said one of the residents received a phone call from Israeli intelligence instructing him to evacuate the residential block, prompting widespread panic as families fled their homes.

Witnesses said the strikes completely destroyed the building, which had previously been damaged during Israel’s military offensive, and caused extensive damage to dozens of nearby homes and residential buildings.

A fire broke out following the strike, and civil defense teams extinguished the blaze, a Civil Defense source told Anadolu.

Earlier Wednesday, three Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured in separate Israeli drone strikes and gunfire in Gaza City and Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,209 Palestinians and injured 3,943 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

​​​​​​​Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. According to Palestinian authorities, the war has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000, while destroying around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.