Palestinian female detainee accuses Israeli interrogator of sexual harassment Testimony documented by lawyer from Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs during prison visit

A Palestinian female detainee has accused an Israeli interrogator of repeatedly sexually harassing her during detention, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian commission said the testimony was documented by its lawyer during a visit to the detainee at Damon Prison in northern Israel. It did not disclose her name or the reason for her detention.

The detainee said her arrest began with an Israeli raid on her family’s home at dawn, before she was transferred between several interrogation centers and questioned for long hours over several days, according to the testimony.

“I was subjected during interrogation to threats of assault against family members, repeated insults and attempts to extract confessions under pressure,” she said.

The female detainee said one interrogator “repeatedly and deliberately sexually harassed her physically” during interrogation sessions, adding that she objected and told him that his actions amounted to harassment, but he continued, according to the testimony cited by the commission.

She also said she was “strip-searched more than once” before being transferred to Damon Prison, where she described detention conditions as failing to meet “the minimum level of human dignity.”

The detainee complained of overcrowding, poor food, insects, shortages of hygiene supplies and clothing, saying some female detainees were forced to sleep on the floor because of a lack of beds.

“Prison authorities continue to impose restrictive measures on female detainees, including sudden raids and searches, isolation, bans on communication between rooms and deprivation of some basic needs,” she said.

The testimony was part of accounts documenting violations against Palestinian female detainees in Israeli prisons that affect their human dignity, the commission said.

It called for international action to protect female detainees and hold accountable those responsible for any proven violations.

​​​​​​​Israel holds around 9,400 Palestinians in its prisons as of early July 2026, including 94 female detainees, more than 350 children, 3,244 administrative detainees and 1,320 people it classifies as “unlawful combatants,” according to official figures.