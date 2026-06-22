Animation center fire kills 15, mostly students, in northern India Rescue operations underway after incident in Uttar Pradesh state, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

At least 15 people, mostly students, were killed in a fire at an animation center in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Aliganj area in the state capital Lucknow on Monday, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters, adding that most of the victims are aged between 16 and 18 years.

“They were present at the animation center located in the building when the fire broke out,” Pathak said.

* Dr. Amiya Agrawal, a senior official at King George's Medical University in Lucknow, while confirming the death toll, said a total of 21-22 children were brought to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi’s office said on US social media company X.

Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building as fire engulfed the building that houses a pet clinic as well as a center for students, Press Trust of India reported.