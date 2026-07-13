Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to attend 'coalition of the willing' meeting on Ukraine Ukrainian president says Kyiv's top priority is anti-ballistic defense, will also meet French counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday arrived in Paris to attend the latest "coalition of the willing" meeting on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s arrival in the French capital was initially announced by his communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, in remarks to journalists. The Ukrainian president later confirmed his arrival in a statement on US social media company X, saying “important” talks will take place in Paris that can open up “significantly greater opportunities for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses.”

“Our top priority is anti-ballistic defense. We will present our Anti-Ballistic Program to our partners and, for the first time, hold a meeting at the level of leaders, national security advisors, and defense companies from countries that can make a concrete contribution to building a new anti-ballistic system,” Zelenskyy said. He added that he would also meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We will work to give this format new momentum,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska would separately meet UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany to discuss the “further development of the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation between Ukraine and the Organization within UNESCO's mandate.”

Paris will host the latest coalition of the willing meeting on Ukraine later Monday, a session which Macron said would include new announcements on military capabilities, industrial cooperation and efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet.



The 37-country initiative, launched in March 2025 under the leadership of the UK and France, aims to help enforce a potential peace agreement in Ukraine. Moldovan President Maia Sandu will also attend the meeting for the first time.