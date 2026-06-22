'We appreciate trust reposed in Pakistan by Iran, in handling matter for their nationals, and cooperation of all stakeholders in making their safe return possible,' says top Pakistani diplomat

Pakistan repatriates Iranian fishermen after rescued at sea by British vessel 'We appreciate trust reposed in Pakistan by Iran, in handling matter for their nationals, and cooperation of all stakeholders in making their safe return possible,' says top Pakistani diplomat

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that eight Iranian fishermen rescued at sea earlier this month were repatriated to their country from Karachi this morning.

The fishermen were rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground.

"We appreciate the trust reposed in Pakistan by Iran, in handling the matter for their nationals, and the cooperation of all stakeholders in making their safe return possible," he said through US social media company X.

Separately, Dar welcomed the "substantial progress" achieved at the Iran-US talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

He congratulated Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on their leadership and efforts of mediation, expressing "deep appreciation for the constructive spirit" shown by the US and Iran toward the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.

Dar commended "their continued commitment to dialogue and diplomacy," while also expressing gratitude to Qatar for "its important role" in the mediation process along with Pakistan.

He said that a Pakistani Foreign Ministry team would continue to engage with the parties for technical-level talks for the rest of the week in Switzerland.

"Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role for achieving the goal of lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond," he added.