'When we speak of FETO, there are dimensions ranging from its economic activities to its efforts to dominate the bureaucracy,' sociologist Professor Mahmut Hakki Akin says

FETO used religious guise to infiltrate Türkiye’s institutions: sociologists 'When we speak of FETO, there are dimensions ranging from its economic activities to its efforts to dominate the bureaucracy,' sociologist Professor Mahmut Hakki Akin says

Sociologists detailed how the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) operated for decades under the guise of a religious community and a “service movement,” while secretly infiltrating Türkiye’s institutions and creating a closed social structure based on obedience, secrecy and loyalty to its leader.

Speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, experts said FETO used religious language, schools, dormitories and private tutoring centers to recruit young people, gain the trust of conservative families and place loyal members in key positions within the state.

Professor Mahmut Hakki Akin, head of the Department of Sociology at Istanbul Medeniyet University, said religious communities have historically played a role in educating their members and helping them maintain their religious commitment.

FETO, however, used religion as a tool to advance its political, bureaucratic and economic interests.

“When we speak of FETO, there are dimensions ranging from its economic activities to its efforts to dominate the bureaucracy,” Akin said.

“We also see that it was not transparent within its own hierarchy, but rather operated as a completely closed, Masonic-style mafia organization.”

According to Akin, members used code names and often did not know one another, even when they worked in the same institution.

He said the organization specifically targeted educated, intelligent and ambitious young people because they could later be placed in influential positions in the military, police, judiciary and bureaucracy.

Akin also highlighted the role of FETO-linked dormitories and tutoring centers.

Families sent their children to these institutions because they believed they were safe religious environments. However, he said, the organization used them to identify, recruit and control young people.

“Unfortunately, this was a structure that exploited sincere people in this way,” he said, adding that the institutions functioned as part of a secret organizational network.

Akin argued that FETO’s ultimate objective was not simply to influence the Turkish state, but to take control of it.

He described the July 15 coup attempt as both a seizure of power and an attempt to bring Türkiye under foreign control.

“When we evaluate this structure in terms of both its domestic and foreign dimensions, we may conclude that it was a project aimed at stripping Türkiye of its own identity and keeping the country under a certain form of control,” he said.

He also warned that the fight against FETO should not be limited to the organization itself.

In his view, Türkiye must also confront the mentality that normalizes secrecy, deception and immoral actions in the name of supposedly higher goals.

“The struggle against FETO is not merely a struggle against that organization,” Akin said.

“It must also be a struggle against this mentality and practice.”

Professor Ergun Yildirim of Yalova University said FETO emerged in a period when rapid modernization and urbanization weakened people’s traditional connections with their families, neighborhoods and local communities.

The organization responded to individuals’ need for belonging, but transformed that need into absolute obedience.

“In this context, the religious community ceased to be a normal environment of religious solidarity and turned into a form of collectivism that erased the individual’s personality,” Yildirim said.

According to Yildirim, group identity and loyalty to Fetullah Gulen became more important than personal judgment.

Members were discouraged from thinking independently or questioning the leadership.

The organization created what he described as a parallel society whose members studied, worked, socialized, did business and married mainly within the same network.

“They created a sociological world that produced and consumed within itself, lived in solidarity, dressed in similar ways, spent time together, shared common tastes and married people similar to themselves,” he said.

Yildirim said this closed structure isolated members from wider Turkish society and created a form of social isolation.

It also significantly undermined public trust in religious communities, charitable organizations and faith-based solidarity.

He noted that both the organization and its leader were presented to followers as innocent and incapable of wrongdoing.

As a result, criticism and internal questioning became almost impossible.

“Both the structure and the person leading it were transformed into sacred, absolute and infallible entities,” Yildirim said.

“They were placed beyond questioning and criticism.”

Although FETO has lost much of its political and institutional power, Yildirim said its members may continue to maintain social and economic networks.

He added that there had been little serious internal reckoning with the organization’s actions.

Yildirim also said that if the July 15 coup attempt had succeeded, Türkiye could have faced an authoritarian system controlled by a secret religious hierarchy and influenced by foreign powers.

“The outcome would have been even more horrifying: a system of covert imams,” he said, arguing that such a system would have imposed the views of one group and one leader on the entire population.

Sociologist and historian İsmail Oz said FETO differed fundamentally from traditional religious communities and Sufi movements, which historically focused on religious and moral development.

FETO, by contrast, used religious appearances to conceal a secretive and highly organized structure.

“Unfortunately, this process was diverted from its natural course, or deliberately redirected, within the structure known as FETO,” Oz said.

“Guided by US intelligence organizations, it was made to use an esoteric language for a long period, while a cellular organizational model deepened the structure and enabled infiltration into state institutions.”

Oz said the organization was especially successful at presenting its members as religious, educated and patriotic citizens.

This image allowed it to operate within institutions for decades without revealing its real objectives.

“Society dealt with FETO’s militants for nearly 40 years,” he said.

“They were portrayed as devout people who wept, believed deeply and served their country.”

According to Oz, the organization’s true nature became visible during the July 15 coup attempt.

He said FETO had infiltrated legitimate institutions so effectively that it sometimes appeared as legitimate as the institutions themselves. He compared the organization to a disease growing inside the state.

“FETO wanted to make Türkiye sick. In fact, it wanted to kill Türkiye like a tumor growing inside it,” Oz said.

Oz described the coup attempt as an effort to steal both the state and its historical legacy. In his view, FETO attempted to seize a system that it had secretly infiltrated but had played no legitimate role in building.

“It could also be described as the theft of a state and of power,” he said, warning that Türkiye must not become complacent and should remain alert to similar secretive structures.

The three experts agreed that FETO has been significantly weakened, particularly following the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen.

However, they also stressed that the danger cannot be addressed only by removing members of the organization from state institutions.