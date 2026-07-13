1 woman killed and more than 350 people rescued in Missouri as flood risk expands from Tennessee to Florida while record temperatures fuel fire danger in western states, media reports

Flood threat spreads across US after deadly Missouri deluge, record heat grips West 1 woman killed and more than 350 people rescued in Missouri as flood risk expands from Tennessee to Florida while record temperatures fuel fire danger in western states, media reports

Flash flood threats expanded across large parts of the eastern and southern US after deadly flooding in Missouri left one person dead and prompted more than 350 rescues, while record-breaking heat continued to grip the West, media reports said on Sunday.

Flood watches remained in effect from Tennessee to Kentucky and across West Virginia, Virginia and the Carolinas, with slow-moving storms expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding, according to ABC News.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds were also forecast across parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

The severe weather follows catastrophic flooding in Missouri, where authorities rescued more than 350 people across three counties.

About 100 were swift-water rescues, while National Guard helicopters airlifted around 168 teenagers and 60 adults from the flooded Camp Taum Sauk after more than 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rain inundated the area.

Officials said some residents remain stranded because roads have been washed away, while several campers at another campground near the Black River were rescued after taking shelter on the roof of a building that later collapsed. No serious injuries were reported.

A missing woman, identified as Faith Gregory, was found dead about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) downstream from her home in Crawford County.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency, warning that "the threat is not over" as additional heavy rainfall is expected.

Officials also urged residents not to drive through floodwaters, noting that more than half of flood-related deaths in the state involve vehicles.

Meanwhile, extreme heat stretched across the western US, with temperatures exceeding 100 F (37.8 C) across much of the Intermountain West and surpassing 110 F (43.3 C) in parts of Montana and Wyoming.

Salt Lake City reached a preliminary 109 F (42.8 C), while Billings, Montana, recorded 111 |F (43.9 C), with both setting new all-time highs. Miles City, Montana, climbed to a preliminary 115 F (46.1 C), also breaking its previous record.

Forecasters warned that hot, dry and windy conditions were increasing wildfire danger across parts of the Northwest, while the heat is expected to shift into the Midwest and Northeast early this week.