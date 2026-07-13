Paris to host latest coalition meeting later Monday, which French president said would include new announcements on military capabilities, among other matters

Kremlin says Russia to closely monitor 'coalition of the willing' meeting on Ukraine Paris to host latest coalition meeting later Monday, which French president said would include new announcements on military capabilities, among other matters

The Kremlin said on Monday that it will closely monitor the latest "coalition of the willing" meeting on Ukraine to be held in Paris later in the day.

“Of course, we'll be monitoring very closely. These are the countries that are committing hostile acts against us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov argued the group of countries set to take part in the summit are “deluding” themselves with the idea that they can inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.

The spokesman described the upcoming summit as a “coalition of warmongers,” claiming it is a group of countries that “do not want peace, but wants the war to continue.”

Paris will host the latest coalition meeting on Ukraine later Monday, a session which French President Emmanuel Macron said would include new announcements on military capabilities, industrial cooperation and efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet.

"The security and freedom of the European continent are also being decided in what is happening in Ukraine today," Macron told reporters after the NATO summit in Ankara last week. "We must absolutely help Ukraine."

The 37-country initiative, launched in March 2025 under the leadership of the UK and France, aims to help enforce a potential peace agreement in Ukraine.