Aid comes as confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo surpass 1,000, with more than 250 deaths reported

Japan pledges $3.5M to fight Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda Aid comes as confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo surpass 1,000, with more than 250 deaths reported

Japan on Monday announced an emergency grant of $3.5 million to support efforts to contain the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the assistance would be provided through international organizations to address urgent humanitarian needs arising from the outbreak, which has spread across parts of Central and East Africa since mid-May.

The funding will support emergency healthcare services, infection-prevention measures, treatment programs, and water, sanitation and hygiene projects aimed at curbing transmission in affected communities.

“The government of Japan has decided to implement emergency grant aid totaling $3.5 million,” Motegi told a news conference, adding that the assistance would help strengthen local response capacities and support vulnerable populations.

The announcement came as health authorities in Congo reported that confirmed Ebola cases have surpassed 1,000 for the first time in the current outbreak. As of Sunday, the country had recorded 1,003 confirmed infections and 254 deaths, according to Congolese health authorities.

The outbreak, centered in the eastern province of Ituri, has spread to neighboring areas and prompted heightened surveillance in Uganda amid concerns over cross-border transmission.

Health officials have warned that the outbreak continues to pose a significant regional threat, particularly in areas affected by conflict, population displacement and weak healthcare infrastructure.

The current outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no approved vaccine. The disease causes severe hemorrhagic fever and spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

International health agencies have also expressed concern over gaps in contact tracing and monitoring efforts, raising fears that additional infections could go undetected.

Japan said its emergency assistance would support frontline medical operations, infection-control measures, community awareness campaigns and improvements in water and sanitation systems aimed at slowing transmission.

Motegi said Tokyo would continue working closely with international organizations and partner countries to strengthen disease-control efforts and address urgent humanitarian needs in the affected regions.