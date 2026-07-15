Provincial official says no casualties reported after overnight attacks in southwestern Iran

Iran says US strikes hit wheat silo, another site in Khuzestan Provincial official says no casualties reported after overnight attacks in southwestern Iran

A wheat storage silo and another site in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province were hit by US projectiles overnight, a provincial official said, according to Fars News Agency.

Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan's deputy governor for security and law enforcement affairs, said a wheat silo in Hoveyzeh County and another site in Dasht-e Azadegan County were struck.

Hayati said no casualties had been reported.

He added that assessments were underway and that further details would be announced later.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes on Iran would continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the US would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returned to the negotiating table.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Iran has also sent a letter to the UN accusing the US of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

