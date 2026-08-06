China puts 2 AI-powered satellites into orbit Satellites will provide intelligent remote sensing services to Uzbekistan, Indonesia

A Chinese rocket launched from waters off eastern China's Shandong province placed two artificial intelligence-powered satellites into orbits, state-run media reported Thursday.

AI-powered remote sensing satellites were launched from the sea on Wednesday aboard a Smart Dragon-3 rocket, according to Xinhua news agency.

The mission marked the 12th flight of the Smart Dragon-3 and its fourth launch this year.

Developed by Star.ai Spatio-temporal Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., the satellites will provide intelligent remote sensing services to Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

According to the company, the AI-powered satellites can process computing tasks directly in space, enabling disaster early warning and decision-making within minutes rather than the hours typically required by conventional satellites.

One satellite will monitor Uzbekistan's cotton industry throughout its production cycle, while the other will help safeguard Indonesia's agricultural production by tracking crop growth and assessing disaster risks, according to the news agency.

China says the mission advances its efforts to use artificial intelligence and space technology to support agriculture, meteorology, mineral exploration and disaster management across the Global South.