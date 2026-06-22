China launches probe into potential chemical risk in diapers

Saadet Gökce
22 June 2026•Update: 22 June 2026
China's top market regulator said an investigation has been launched into reported chemical risk in baby diapers, including claims they contain formamide.
A joint task force involving multiple agencies, including the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, has been set up to verify the claims, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
The team will handle any violations in accordance with the law and release findings in a timely manner, the regulator said.
This came as an investigative report published last week by the Beijing-based Economic Information Daily, a newspaper under the Xinhua News Agency, claimed that some diaper products by Babycare, Huggies, and Bibabebe tested positive for formamide, according to Global Times.
Formamide is a synthetic compound used in some industrial processes and has been classified in certain jurisdictions as a reproductive toxicant.