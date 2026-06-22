Development follows investigative report claiming some diaper products by 3 different brands tested positive for formamide

China launches probe into potential chemical risk in diapers Development follows investigative report claiming some diaper products by 3 different brands tested positive for formamide

China's top market regulator said an investigation has been launched into reported chemical risk in baby diapers, including claims they contain formamide.

A joint task force involving multiple agencies, including the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, has been set up to verify the claims, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The team will handle any violations in accordance with the law and release findings in a timely manner, the regulator said.

This came as an investigative report published last week by the Beijing-based Economic Information Daily, a newspaper under the Xinhua News Agency, claimed that some diaper products by Babycare, Huggies, and Bibabebe tested positive for formamide, according to Global Times.

Formamide is a synthetic compound used in some industrial processes and has been classified in certain jurisdictions as a reproductive toxicant.

