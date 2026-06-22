Australians' trust in US acting 'responsibly' falls to 32%, its lowest level on record

Australians’ trust in US falls as confidence in China rises: Poll Australians' trust in US acting 'responsibly' falls to 32%, its lowest level on record

Australians' trust in the US to "act responsibly" has fallen to 32%, its lowest level on record, while confidence in China has risen eight points year-on-year to 28%, according to the Australia-based Lowy Institute Poll.

The 2026 observation shows a three-point gap in trust between China and the US, while it was 53 points in 2022.

Japan remains Australia's most trusted country for the sixth consecutive year, with 89% expressing trust in Tokyo to act responsibly globally.

Germany follows at 83%, and the UK at 81%. Indonesia and India stand at 57% and 50%, respectively.

China's Foreign Ministry last week rejected a report by the institute, which warned that China's growing military capabilities could expand its ability to strike Australia over the coming decade.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the report as a "serious strategic misjudgment of China," saying the country's military development is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and "does not target any country."