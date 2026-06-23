Scorecard shows China leading in speed and volume, while US dominates in funding and scientific output

Biotech rivalry between US, China intensifies: Poll Scorecard shows China leading in speed and volume, while US dominates in funding and scientific output

China is pulling ahead of the US in the speed and scale of clinical trials, while the US still leads in scientific quality, funding and commercial development, according to a new poll on global biotech competition.

The US-China Biotech Competitiveness Scorecard, released Monday by the Cure Innovation Index, says China has led the US in annual new clinical trial registrations in recent years, driven by regulatory reforms, lower costs and a national push for domestic innovation. The US, however, maintains a much larger historical base of registered trials overall.

The poll found that experts view the US as leading in technology transfer, capital, commercialization and talent. China was seen as the clear leader in clinical development and supply chain, with the two countries tied in scientific discovery.

The report draws on a survey of 117 industry leaders, alongside bibliometric analyses and clinical trial data.

It was released alongside new official data from China's drug regulator, which reported a record 5,215 clinical trials registered in 2025 — the first time the annual total has passed 5,000 and roughly double the level recorded in 2020.

New drug trials made up the majority, with oncology dominating the pipeline for both chemical drugs and biologics.