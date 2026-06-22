'Exchange of accusations between the leaders must not impact the government’s relations with the US,’ Italian premier says

Italian premier says tensions with Trump should not affect ties with US 'Exchange of accusations between the leaders must not impact the government’s relations with the US,’ Italian premier says

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said recent tensions with United States President Donald Trump should not affect relations between Rome and Washington, according to Italian news agency ANSA on Monday.

"The exchange of accusations between the leaders must not impact the government's relations with the United States," Meloni told ministers during a Cabinet meeting.

Italian officials are reportedly seeking to prevent the dispute from escalating into a broader diplomatic rift and are continuing to work with Washington on agreements related to critical minerals and strategic supply chains.

Concerns have emerged within the Italian government over potential economic and trade repercussions from the dispute, including the risk of tariffs on Italian exports.

The tensions follow criticism by Trump after Italy declined to allow the use of its military facilities in support of US operations against Iran.

US Ambassador to Italy Tillman J. Fertitta sought to ease tensions, saying that "there may be moments of disagreement between two leaders" but stressing that relations between the two countries remain "a true partnership of cooperation."

Italian officials are also looking ahead to a planned meeting between Meloni and Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara next month.

Separately, ANSA reported that Trump renewed criticism of several NATO allies over their stance on recent US military operations against Iran and again raised the possibility of reconsidering Washington's role in the alliance.

"I'm not only disappointed with Italy, but also with all NATO leaders. I don't know whether I should withdraw from the Atlantic Alliance," Trump reportedly told Italian news outlet Tgcom24.