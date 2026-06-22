Police chief says investigators are still working to determine the suspect's motive and whether others were involved

Montreal police chief says officer, civilian killed in deadly shooting Police chief says investigators are still working to determine the suspect's motive and whether others were involved

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said on Monday that a police officer and a civilian were killed and the suspect was "neutralized" in a shooting in the city's Cote-des-Neiges borough, calling it "one of the very worst nightmares" of his tenure.

Calling it a "tragedy," Dagher said during a news conference: "This is one of the very worst nightmares."

Dagher said the shooting began around 11:35 am local time (1535GMT) when officers responded to a call and exchanged fire with a suspect on the street. A police officer and a civilian woman were killed in the exchange.

"The main suspect has been neutralized," Dagher said, adding that the immediate threat to the community had been contained. He said investigators had not yet determined the suspect's motive or whether the suspect acted alone.

Asked whether the operation was fully concluded, Dagher said: "No, it's not finished. We're undergoing it."

He said authorities were continuing to secure the area, search for other victims and examine the crime scene.

Dagher noted that it has been 24 years since a Montreal Police Service officer was killed in the line of duty. Without identifying the slain officer, he paid tribute, saying: "He was a great, great, great police officer, a lot of credibility, and he was so passionate and very passionate."

A second officer was also injured. The conditions of the injured officer and any other victims were not immediately known.

Earlier, Montreal police posted about the incident and urged the public to continue avoiding the area.

Quebec authorities had also issued an armed-threat alert, warning that police were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in the neighborhood.

Residents were told to shelter indoors, lock their doors, stay away from windows and follow instructions from local authorities.