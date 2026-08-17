Artillery fire also targeted 6 patrols west of Taiz city, army says

Yemeni army says it hit Houthi tank, military vehicle in southwestern Yemen Artillery fire also targeted 6 patrols west of Taiz city, army says

The Yemeni army said Monday evening that it targeted two Houthi military vehicles and six patrols in the southwestern province of Taiz.

Artillery units from the army-affiliated Taiz Military Axis targeted Houthi reinforcements comprising “a tank, a BMP vehicle and six patrols,” it said in a statement.

The military equipment was targeted in the Al-Ruba’i area west of Taiz city, the statement said, adding that the shelling achieved “direct hits.”

It provided no information about casualties or the extent of the damage.

The Houthis had not commented on the army’s statement as of 1700GMT.