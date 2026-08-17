'They want to make a deal, but they are not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary,' US president says

Trump says Iran will not make deal he calls 'necessary' 'They want to make a deal, but they are not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary,' US president says

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran wants to reach a deal with the US over its nuclear program but it has not agreed to terms he considers necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Asked whether the two sides are closer to reaching a final agreement under a framework deal reached in June, Trump said Iran is willing to negotiate but is not prepared to accept the terms he believes are required.

"They want to make a deal, but they are not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary," Trump said.

He reiterated that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"Look, we're in there for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. You understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon," he added.

The president also addressed Oman's role in diplomatic efforts involving neighboring Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked whether he was out of patience with Oman, Trump said the country had not “behaved very well” but suggested the US could deal with the situation.

“No, I don't think they behaved very well, but we'd handle them very easily, just like we do other things,” Trump said.